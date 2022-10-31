TONIGHT: It’s a treat of a forecast this evening. Temperatures warmed to the mid 70s Halloween afternoon and will be close to 70°F by the start of trick-or-treating. Temps expected in the upper 60s by 7pm and mid 60s through 8pm. Lows drop tot he low 50s near sunrise with clear and calm conditions.

TUESDAY: The first of November starts on a high note with temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average in the mid to upper 70s. Lots of sunshine Tuesday with a light south southwesterly wind.

WHAT’S NEXT: It will be warm for much of this week with temps closer to 80°F through Friday. No rain anticipated till late Friday night through Saturday as a cold front moves through Arkansas this weekend.

