TONIGHT: Thunderstorms produced heavy rainfall and some brief flooding across parts of downtown – primarily over the construction zones on I-30 in Little Rock. A few leftover rain drops will be possible tonight, but activity greatly diminishes after sunset across the state. Temperatures lower to the upper 60s over north Arkansas with the rest of the state in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Drier air moves in Wednesday, allowing for more sunshine and warm temps in near 90°F. Rain chances will be slim to none Wednesday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine and warm weather through Friday with high temps in the upper 80s and morning lows in the upper 60s. Higher rain chances Saturday and Sunday for central and east Arkansas. Cooler and drier to kick off next week.

