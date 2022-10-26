TONIGHT: Wind will be light tonight out of the northeast around 5mph. It will be clear and chilly with temps lowering to the 50s by 9pm and bottoming out in the low 40s near sunrise.

THURSDAY: Another pleasant fall day on tap Thursday with high temps near 70°F. A few more clouds build in by afternoon, but there will still be plenty of sunshine with an easterly wind of 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain is back in the forecast Friday night for central Arkansas and continues overnight throughout the day Saturday. Heavier rainfall amounts anticipated Saturday for Little Rock with widespread showers and a few storms. Rain clears (for the most part) Sunday with mostly sunny & pleasant conditions Halloween.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.