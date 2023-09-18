OVERNIGHT: Temperatures cool to the 70s for much of the evening, with low dropping near 60°F overnight. Wind will be light out of the east with mostly clear conditions for central Arkansas.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and calm conditions continue for Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s, near 90°F. Southerly wind will be around 5-10mph, with a higher chance for some rain and more clouds over NWA Tuesday evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: There is a low end chance for a few showers Wednesday, with rain more likely over west Arkansas for the first half of Wednesday. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s for afternoons, with mornings in the 60s. A better chance for showers and storms arrives Saturday night into Sunday.