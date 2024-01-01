OVERNIGHT: Arkansas will drop to the 20s again overnight, with mostly clear and calm conditions.

TUESDAY: More clouds build in Tuesday, with a little bit of sunshine. High temperatures will only be in the 40s. It will be dry and cold throughout the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: A few showers are possible over south Arkansas early Wednesday, but the rest of the state remains dry past mid-week. Cold rain moves in Friday, with a low chance as of now for a little snow over the Ouachitas & Ozarks.