OVERNIGHT: Clouds will eventually diminish overnight with temperatures in the 50s this evening and 40s after midnight. Other than some fog/mist, rain is not expected.

SATURDAY: New Year’s Eve will be nice with temperatures in the low 60s (the average high is 50°F). Sunshine in the afternoon with some clouds by Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the low 50s at midnight.

WHAT’S NEXT: It will be warm and dry New Year’s Day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures near 70°F. Monday will be stormy, with some strong to severe storms possible. Rain should clear out by or before sunrise Tuesday with cooler weather returning mid-week.