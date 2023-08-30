OVERNIGHT: Conditions will be mostly clear and favorable for catching the blue supermoon accompanied by a bright Saturn. Look toward the east-southeast around 8pm cdt in Little Rock. Temperatures will be cool overnight, dropping to the mid 60s in central Arkansas. If Little Rock drops before 65°F, it will be the coolest we’ve been since May.
THURSDAY: It will be pleasant Thursday with low humidity and temps in the upper 80s across the state. A northeasterly wind will be sustained around 10mph through the afternoon.
WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures and humidity increase into Labor Day Weekend with higher rain chances. Some hit or miss showers and storms are possible Sunday and Labor Day.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.