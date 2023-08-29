OVERNIGHT: Clear and cool conditions are expected overnight, with temperatures lowering to the upper 60s by sunrise. Northeasterly wind will shift to more northerly overnight.
WEDNESDAY: It will be sunny, dry and breezy Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the low 90s with dry conditions. Northeasterly wind will be sustained at 10-15mph Wednesday. Wildfire danger is moderate across much of the state, and burn bans continue to increase.
A blue supermoon takes over Wednesday night’s sky with an extra bright Saturn accompanying it. Just look toward the east after sunset with ideal viewing conditions.
WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s and low 90s through Friday with cool mornings in the 60s. Labor Day Weekend will be hotter and a bit more humid. Rain chances remain slim to none.
