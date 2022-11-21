TONIGHT: Little Rock hit 57°F Monday afternoon. Clean and calm conditions are expected tonight with temps cooling to the 40s by early evening through 10pm and the 30s by 11pm. Low temperatures drop close to freezing near sunrise.

TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonable Tuesday with high temps in the upper 50s and low 60s across the state and region. It will be a clear and cool night. If traveling on Tuesday, there should not be any issues weather-wise.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL: More clouds build in Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front out of the west. Temperatures will be in the low 60s in Little Rock with a slim shot for a little rain by Wednesday evening. Rain ramps up in coverage Thanksgiving, and we do expect the rain to be widespread throughout the day. A few pockets of heavier rain will also be possible with ½” to 1″ of rain possible Thanksgiving for central and south Arkansas. Southeast Arkansas could see higher rainfall totals.

BLACK FRIDAY: Rain chances and coverage lowers Friday with temps in the low 40s early Friday morning and highs in the upper 50s.

