OVERNIGHT: It will be mild tonight under a nearly full moon. Temperatures will be in the 70s in the early evening after hitting the low 80s earlier Monday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s – closer to where our average afternoon high temp should be. The average low in Little Rock this time of year is 39°F with a high of 60°F.

TUESDAY: Expect a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday with breezy conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s with an east-northeasterly wind of 10-15mph and gusts closer to 20mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain and some general thunderstorms are back Wednesday & Thursday…lasting into early Friday morning. Some river flooding will be possible, particularly along the White River. More seasonable weather is expected for the rest of the week with high temps mainly in the 60s and mornings cooling to the 40s. Friday during the day & Saturday will be the better day to do anything outdoors this weekend.