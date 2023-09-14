OVERNIGHT: Clouds will gradually clear this evening with temperatures mostly in the 70s. It will cool tot eh 60s for central Arkansas overnight, with north Arkansas in the 50s.

FRIDAY: It will be sunny and dry Friday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and northeasterly wind around 5-10mph. Friday night football will feel nice with temperatures in the upper 70s by kickoff.

WHAT’S NEXT: The weekend will be sunny with temps staying in the mid to upper 80s. Weather will be great for the Hogs game in Fayetteville, with temperatures in the 70s for kickoff. Next week will be a little warmer, with high temps closer to 90°F.