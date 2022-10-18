TONIGHT: We’re getting a real taste of winter tonight as temperatures drop below freezing across the state, with a few spots lowering close to 20°F. A Freeze Warning goes in effect Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for the entire state of Arkansas. Clear with a light wind out of the northwest.

WEDNESDAY: After the frigid state Wednesday, temperatures will be hard pressed to get out of the 50s. It will be chilly, sunny & dry throughout the day. The average high temperature this time of year in Little Rock is 74°F…the forecast is 59°F.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures rebound quickly Thursday after a cold start with highs in the low 70s. Warm temps in the 80s return Friday through the weekend with the next shot for rain Monday night.

