TONIGHT: Smoke will linger through the evening especially west & southwest of Little Rock from a fire on Camp Robinson Friday afternoon. Northeasterly wind will lower to around 5mph by 10pm. Clear and cool tonight with temps dropping to the 60s by 9pm and 50s by midnight. Lows will be near 50°F for Little Rock with 40s elsewhere across the state.

SATURDAY: Beautiful weather for the Hogs game Saturday with temps in the upper 70s by kickoff at 2:30pm. High temps in central Arkansas in the low 80s with sunny and dry conditions with a north northeasterly wind around 5-10mph. Saturday is International Observe the Moon Day. Moonrise is 11:54am, and moonset is 10:38pm.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunny, dry conditions continue through the week with no relief from rain any time soon.

