OVERNIGHT: Limited cooling again tonight with warm and humid conditions lasting all night into morning. Temps stay hot in the 90s through 9pm and lower to the 80s afterwards. A few more clouds build in tonight with a calm wind.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid conditions last through Friday with afternoon temps in the low 100s. It will feel like 110°F+. An Excessive Heat Warning goes in effect noon till 9pm for much of the state. A few isolated showers and storms are possible west with mostly sunny skies in central Arkansas.

WHAT’S NEXT: Saturday stays hot, but a cold front will start moving through north Arkansas by Saturday evening. Some showers and storms could creep into central Arkansas by sunset, with higher rain chances Sunday. High temps will drop to the 90s by the end of the weekend with 80s and low humidity next week!