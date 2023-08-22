OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will be high this evening and stay warm overnight. Lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for the state around sunrise with clear and calm conditions.

WEDNESDAY: It’ll be another scorcher Wednesday, with high temps in the low 100s and it feeling like 110°F+. Another excessive heat warning goes in effect noon till 8pm. No rain is expected Wednesday with a light east-northeasterly wind.

WHAT’S NEXT: High temps will be close to records through Friday with triple digits likely. A cold front will bring temps down to more seasonable levels in the low 90s Sunday into next week.