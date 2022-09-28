TONIGHT: Clear, calm & cool tonight with a northeasterly wind of 5-10mph. High temps hit 83°F Wednesday afternoon and will drop to the 70s quickly. Temps lower to the 60s 8pm through midnight and down to the 50s after that. Northwest and central Arkansas will be cooler in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be a tad cooler Thursday afternoon in the upper 70s. The average in Little Rock for this time of year is 81°F. Sunny, dry and pleasant.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures rise close to 80°F Friday with low 80s for the first weekend of October. Mid to upper 80s expected to start next week with a slim shot for some showers Wednesday next week.

