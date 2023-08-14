OVERNIGHT: An isolated shower or storm is possible through the evening over south Arkansas, with conditions clearing tonight across the state. It will be breezy out of the northwest with wind around 10-15mph at the surface. Temps drop to the 50s toward the north and 60s elsewhere across the state by sunrise around 6:30am.
TUESDAY: Cooler and drier air settles in Tuesday. It will feel great with lower humidity and high temps about 10-15 degrees cooler than Monday. Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid 80s.
WHAT’S NEXT: Nice weather lasts through Thursday, with heat & humidity increasing by the end of the work and school week.
