OVERNIGHT: Temperatures eventually cool down to the 60s after midnight with clear conditions and northeasterly breeze at 5-10mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies are back Tuesday with afternoon temps closer to 90°F. Some cities across Arkansas will stay in the 80s all day Tuesday with a northeasterly wind sustained around 10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Our second full moon of the month is Wednesday night, and this one will appear particularly bright and a little larger. It will not look blue. Instead, it gets the name “blue moon”, because two full moons in one month does not happen all that often…only once every 2-3 years on average. Sunny and dry conditions last all work with with mornings in the upper 60s and afternoons closer to 90°F. This weekend will be hotter and more humid in the mid to upper 90s.