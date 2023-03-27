OVERNIGHT: Clouds gradually build in late tonight with a shot for a few rain showers over southeast Arkansas. Temps cool to the 60s through 8pm after reaching 70°F Monday afternoon. Low temps bottom out in the mid to upper 40s with a northeasterly wind around 10mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds clear by mid-morning Tuesday with sunshine the rest of the day. High temps will be in the mid 60s with a northerly wind around 10-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Moisture and warmth increases later in the work week. Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 70s. A cold front will move through Arkansas Friday into Saturday, triggering storms Friday evening and night. Some storms could be strong to severe. Rain clears out in time for the weekend, with nice weather the kick off April.