OVERNIGHT: The lull in rain Wednesday evening will come to an end Wednesday night, as more rain builds back in through the overnight hours. Another ¼-½” of rain is possible for Little Rock, with higher amounts over west and southwest Arkansas. Temperatures will stay in the 60s tonight with a northeasterly wind 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: Rain lasts through the first half of the day Thursday, with sunshine coming through by the end of it. Temperatures will be in the low 70s for highs in central Arkansas, with it cooling down even more Thursday night.

WHAT’S NEXT: We are in for a fantastic fall weekend! Saturday and Sunday start chilly in the 40s, with highs temps in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.