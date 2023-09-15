OVERNIGHT: Clear conditions will help temps drop quickly tonight. Temperatures will be in the 70s much of the evening and lower to the 60s by 11pm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s across the state with a light northerly breeze.

SATURDAY: Sunny, dry and comfortable conditions continue for much of the state Saturday. There is slim shot for an isolated shower, with a few more clouds, over north Arkansas Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Afternoons climb closer to 90°F next week, with low end rain chances. The best shot for a few showers is Wednesday.