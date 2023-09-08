OVERNIGHT: Clear, calm and cool conditions prevail tonight, with temps lowering to the 60s near sunrise before 7am. During the evening, it will be comfortable with temps closer to 80°F by kick for Friday night football and 70s the remainder of the games.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, low humidity and pleasant temps last all weekend long. Saturday will warm to the 80s across the state with a north northeasterly wind picking up during the afternoon. It will be great weather whether cheering on the Hogs, Bear or Red Wolves Saturday afternoon and evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunny weather lasts through Sunday. The next best shot for rain arrives Tuesday, with cooler than average weather next week.