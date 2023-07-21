OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s this evening and upper 60s overnight. Clouds hang around in central Arkansas, with some rain possible for south Arkansas overnight into Saturday morning.
SATURDAY: Rain is more likely for south Arkansas Saturday morning, with north and central Arkansas starting off quiet in the upper 60s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with temps in the upper 80s.
WHAT’S NEXT: Seasonable temps continue through the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Morning will be closer to 70°F, with slim to no rain chances. High heat is back next week.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.