OVERNIGHT: Rain continues tonight, overnight and into Friday morning. Temperatures will continue to drop with lows in the mid 40s near sunrise. It will be breezy with northeasterly wind 10-15mph.

FRIDAY: Rain lasts through early Friday morning. Clouds hang around for the first part of the day before diminishing toward the end of it. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 50s, with a few 60°F temps possible in central Arkansas. Northeasterly wind will be breezy at 10-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: This weekend will be seasonable with highs in the 60s and mornings in the 40s. Veterans Day should have a good mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine on Sunday. Next chance for rain is Tuesday next week.