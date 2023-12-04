OVERNIGHT: Wind continues to calm tonight with temperatures dropping to the 30s overnight. Clear conditions with a light southwesterly wind are anticipated tonight.
TUESDAY: The forecast will be very similar to Monday on Tuesday. High temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s in central Arkansas with dry, sunny & breezy conditions.
WHAT’S NEXT: Dry weather lasts through the majority of the work week, but the forecast shifts this weekend. Saturday will be wet and windy with strong to severe storms possible. A few snowflakes could be possible for parts of north Arkansas late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but no snow is anticipated for Little Rock.
