TONIGHT: Wind calms down tonight & temperatures take a dive. It’s going to be chilly with temps in the upper 40s by 11pm and low 40s by sunrise. Clear with a northwesterly wind around 5mph.

WEDNESDAY: After a chilly start, it’s going to warm up to the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. It will be sunny and pleasant with a northerly wind of 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain returns once more Friday through Saturday. Halloween, as of now, looks dry & mostly sunny with pleasant afternoon temps in the low 70s.

