OVERNIGHT: It is going to be cold night. Temperatures will drop to the 30s by 9pm and sub-freezing near sunrise at 7:16am. Breezy conditions out of the northwest continue with clouds clearing through the evening and night.

FRIDAY: Sunny, cold & breezy Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s. North northwesterly wind will be around 10-15mph through the afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine lasts through the weekend with more seasonable weather…afternoons in the 50s and mornings in the 30s. Rain is back in the forecast MLK Day Monday & Wednesday with milder temps.