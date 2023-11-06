OVERNIGHT: After record-warmth Monday, temperatures will be mild through the night. It will be in the 70s during the evening and drop to the 60s by 9pm. Low temps will be in the low 60s closer to sunrise with clear conditions.

TUESDAY: Another unseasonably warm day is on tap Tuesday, with high temperatures in the mid 80s. The record high temperature in Little Rock is 85°F from 1989. Conditions will be sunny and breezy with southwesterly wind sustained at 10-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Warm weather stays in the forecas through Wednesday, before a cold front passes through Thursday. It will finally feel like November by the end of the work week. Rain is likely Thursday into early Friday.