OVERNIGHT: It will be a mild night. In fact, low temps will be where our high temperatures should be… Our average high temperature in 50°F, and our low come sunrise Wednesday morning will be in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy conditions with a southerly wind sustained at 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: Get ready for a taste of Spring Wednesday with high temps in the low 70s. It will be breezy and mostly cloudy with southwesterly wind 10-15mph and gusts closer to 20mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain returns late Wednesday night and continues overnight into very early Thursday morning. There could be an isolated strong storm or two across the state, but the overall severe threat is very low. Some stronger wind and heavy rain could pass through briefly with the few storms, but rainfall amounts will probably be closer to ⅒”. We’ll cool back down to the 50s Thursday into the weekend with more seasonable weather.