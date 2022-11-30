TONIGHT: After a sunny and dry day, clouds will gradually build in overnight. Partly cloudy and cold tonight with temps in the 40s through 8pm and dropping to the 30s afterwards. The majority of the state will be freezing or subfreezing by sunrise.

THURSDAY: It will be a freezing start Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures warm to the upper 40s by lunchtime and low 50s later in the afternoon. Wind will shift from the east to southeast later in the day around 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures become milder in the low 60s Friday & Saturday. Some light scattered showers are possible throughout the day Friday, but storms are not expected. Heavier rain develops Sunday and Monday.