OVERNIGHT: Blustery conditions last tonigth with northwesterly wind 10-15mph earlier in the evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s much of the night across central Arkansas, with it colder over NWA. A few flurries will be possible from Fayetteville to Mountain Home and over the Ozarks tonight and overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday with high temperatures only in the upper 40s. A few flurries will be possible over parts of north and northeast Arkansas late Thursday night into early Friday morning. No travel impacts are anticipated. Northwesterly wind will be sustained around 10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: It will stay cold and dry the rest of the 2023 and to start 2024. Afternoons will be in the upper 40s through the work week, with mid to upper 50s by the weekend. Another cold front moves through New Year’s Eve, keeping high temperatures in the 40s next week and mornings sub-freezing.