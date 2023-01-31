OVERNIGHT: Wintry precipitation tapers off tonight with cold conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s for lows with a northeasterly wind 5-10mph making it feel closer to 20°F.

WEDNESDAY: Freezing rain and sleet are possible late Wednesday afternoon and continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will hover closer to freezing at 32°F. Another one-tenth of an inch of ice is possible up to ¼” in Little Rock. Additional power outages, tree damage and dangerous road conditions possible.

THURSDAY: Winter weather finally comes to an end Thursday afternoon when temperatures rise above freezing. Sunshine back Friday.