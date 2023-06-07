OVERNIGHT: After hitting 95°F Wednesday afternoon, it will be stay warm through the evening. Low temps will be in the upper 70s by sunrise with a lightly northerly wind and mostly clear conditions.

THURSDAY: Showers and storms storms roll into Arkansas Thursday, with the best chance for Little Rock seeing rain in the afternoon & evening. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Any rain should clear by or before sunset.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temps stay near 90°F Friday into the weekend, with another shot for additional showers and storms this weekend.