OVERNIGHT: Strong to severe storms roll through this evening and tonight, before clearing after midnight. Large hail and damaging wind, with a few spin-up tornadoes are possible Wednesday evening and night. South and central Arkansas has the highest risk. Flooding will also be a concern for some tonight as heavy rainfall occurs with these storms. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the night with a southeasterly wind closer to 10mph. ~½”+ of rain will be possible tonight in Little Rock.

THURSDAY: Round two of strong to severe storms moves in Thursday evening and night. Some storms could last into the very early overnight hours. The tornado threat is a little higher Thursday. It is also possible any tornadoes from supercells could be strong and long-lived. Large hail, damaging wind and flooding remain possible as well. Little Rock is looking at a timeframe of roughly 6pm through midnight. Another ½” – 1″ of rain will be possible in the metro.

WHAT’S NEXT: The majority of Friday will be rain-free, but it will be windy. Westerly wind of 25-35mph with gusts over 40mph possible. Temperatures will also be significantly cooler compared to earlier this week, with high temps in the mid 50s. This weekend will be dry and sunny, with high temps in the 60s and morning in the low 40s.