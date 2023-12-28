OVERNIGHT: Flurries continue over parts of northwest Arkansas Thursday evening, with light snow more likely over northeast Arkansas early Friday morning. While a snowflake could be seen in central Arkansas, this overall chance for snow is slim. There could be some brief, very light rain mixed with occasional sleet this evening for Little Rock. Travel impacts are not expected. Temperatures will be freezing across much of the state with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions.

FRIDAY: A few flurries will form north east of Little Rock through the early morning hours. Any precipitation should come to an end by or before 11am. Temperatures will be chilly all day with highs only in the low to mid 40s and breezy northwesterly wind sustained at 10-15mph. This will make it feel even cooler through the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: By the weekend, temperatures will warm back into the 50s with more clouds New Year’s Eve. Another cold front will bring cold temperatures to start 2024.