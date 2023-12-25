OVERNIGHT: Clouds gradually clear the later in the night we go. Temperatures continue to cool with lows around freezing for central Arkansas and sub-freezing temps elsewhere. Much of northwest and west Arkansas will be in the 20s.
TUESDAY: Wind will calm overnight into Tuesday. It will be a freezing start with temps around 32°F in central Arkansas. Tuesday will be sunny through the day with a southerly wind 5-10mph and dry conditions.
WHAT’S NEXT: That last week of 2023 will be sunny, dry and cool. Afternoon temps will be in the low 50s with mornings in the low 30s. No rain is expected.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
