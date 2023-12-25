OVERNIGHT: Clouds gradually clear the later in the night we go. Temperatures continue to cool with lows around freezing for central Arkansas and sub-freezing temps elsewhere. Much of northwest and west Arkansas will be in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Wind will calm overnight into Tuesday. It will be a freezing start with temps around 32°F in central Arkansas. Tuesday will be sunny through the day with a southerly wind 5-10mph and dry conditions.

WHAT’S NEXT: That last week of 2023 will be sunny, dry and cool. Afternoon temps will be in the low 50s with mornings in the low 30s. No rain is expected.