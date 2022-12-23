TONIGHT: Frigid weather continues tonight through Sunday morning. You will need to still drip water in bathroom and kitchen sinks/tubs as temps drop to around 10°F overnight. It will stay in the teens until then with wind chill values close to 0°F tonight and closer to -5°F by sunrise at 7:13am. It will stay breezy with northwesterly wind 10-15mph.

SATURDAY: Temperatures start off in the low teens Saturday morning, with it feeling sub-zero. By noon Saturday, it will be in the mid 20s and feeling like the teens. Fortunately, wind will calm some to 5-10mph out of the northwest.

SUNDAY: It starts off frigid in the teens Sunday, but will finally warm above freezing in the upper 30s by the afternoon. Lots of sunshine all day with a few high clouds.

WHAT’S NEXT: After a frigid weekend, temperatures warm to the 40s Monday & Tuesday (the average high temps in 51°). We’ll be in the 60s Thursday and Friday with rain chances then.