OVERNIGHT: Temperatures cool down more tonight with lows dropping to the 30s. Wind will calm to 5-10mph out of the northwest with mostly clear conditions.

WEDNESDAY: After a cold start in the 30s, temperatures warm to the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. Conditions will be great for traveling, with dry and cool weather for much of the region.

WHAT’S NEXT: Cool, dry weather lasts for the next week with high temperatures in the 50s and mornings in the 30s. Rain chances are slim to none.