OVERNIGHT: Warm and quiet conditions are anticipated for the majority of the state, with the exception of a few isolated showers & storms overnight. Temps will be in the 80s till 11pm and 70s afterwards.

FRIDAY: A few isolated showers are possible Friday morning along the frontal boundary, with sunshine back later in the day. High temps reach the mid 90s for many with heat indices in the triple digits.

WHAT’S NEXT: High heat & humidity last into the weekend, with high temps in the upper 90s and morning lows in the upper 70s. Mostly clear conditions are expected late at night, making good viewing for the Perseid Meteor Shower.