OVERNIGHT: It will be quiet and mild tonight with temps cooling to the low 70s near sunrise. Mostly clear conditions with a south southwesterly wind 5-10mph.

TUESDAY: Hot and sunny conditions are expected Tuesday, with high temps in the mid 90s. It will feel like the low triple digits with a southwesterly wind 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rising temperatures continue through the week with afternoons flirting with 100°F into the weekend. Rain chances remain slim to none.