OVERNIGHT: It will be quiet and mild tonight with temps cooling to the low 70s near sunrise. Mostly clear conditions with a south southwesterly wind 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Hot and sunny conditions are expected Tuesday, with high temps in the mid 90s. It will feel like the low triple digits with a southwesterly wind 5-10mph.
WHAT’S NEXT: Rising temperatures continue through the week with afternoons flirting with 100°F into the weekend. Rain chances remain slim to none.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.