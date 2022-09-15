TONIGHT: After another day hitting 90°F in Little Rock, it will stay in the 80s through 8pm and drop to the 70s after that. Clear and calm conditions continue overnight with temperatures a little warmer in the mid 60s by sunrise.

FRIDAY: More sunshine Friday with high temperatures warming to the upper 80s and low 90s across the state after a calm and mild start. The average high temperature this time of year in Little Rock is 85°F.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunny, dry conditions continue and temperatures heat up more. Low 90s start the weekend with mid 90s to round it out. Next week, we could see record tying or breaking afternoon temps with upper 90s in the forecast. Autumn officially starts Thursday, September 22 and it could be the hottest one since 2005.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.