OVERNIGHT: Another clear and mild night is in store tonight. Temperatures will be in the 80s this evening with 70s for much of the state after midnight. Light southwesterly wind will shift to the north overnight.

FRIDAY: Higher heat is in the forecast Friday with sunny conditions. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with an easterly breeze of 5-10mph before a cold front moves through. This front will not bring much of a difference in our conditions, other than help maintain them. Heat Advisory goes in effect for south Arkansas noon till 9pm.

WHAT’S NEXT: Arkansauna is back next week with higher humidity and temps nearing 100°F. Heat indices will bump to the 105°F to 110°F, with no rain likely in the extended period.