OVERNIGHT: Temperatures cool to the 40s this evening and 30s tonight. It will be a quiet and calm night with clouds building by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Heavy rain moves in Tuesday afternoon around lunch and continues throughout the day. Heavy snow develops over northwest and west Arkansas Tuesday afternoon and continues through Tuesday night, eventually clearing early Wednesday morning. Heaviest snow will be over northwest and north central Arkansas, as well as higher elevations toward our west like the Ouachitas. Little Rock will be in the upper 40s during the afternoon with northeasterly wind around 10-20mph. Total rainfall could range from ½” to 1″ of rain with higher totals toward our east and south.

WHAT’S NEXT: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, dry and chilly with temps in the 40s. More sunshine arrives Thursday and Friday. Next shot for rain is Saturday.