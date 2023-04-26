OVERNIGHT: Rain picks up tonight. There will be some wind, lightning and thunder, but the overall severe threat is minimal. South Arkansas has the better chance of strong activity, with heavier rain lingering longer there. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 50s for much of the night with an east-northeasterly wind around 10mph. Another ¼-½” of rain is possible for Little Rock tonight & overnight, with 1-1½” possible over parts of south Arkansas.

THURSDAY: The heaviest rain will fall tonight and overnight with a few showers and general thunderstorms lingering through the day Thursday. Some sun should peek through clouds in the afternoon with high temps in the upper 60s. An additional ¼”of rain is possible for Little Rock.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine is back through the day Friday with temps in the 70s! Some rain is possible late Friday night into Saturday morning, with a higher chance for showers over southwest Arkansas Saturday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Warmer weather returns for the first week of May.