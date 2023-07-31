OVERNIGHT: It stays warm this evening with temps near 90°F till 8pm, then 80s for the rest of the night. After midnight, temps lower to the 70s with a light easterly wind.

TUESDAY: A few showers and storms will pass through northeast and possibly central Arkansas by Tuesday afternoon. High temps will reach the mid 90s, with it feeling more like the low triple digits.

WHAT’S NEXT: High heat & humidity stick around through the week, with triple digits temps likely Thursday & Friday. It will feel as hot as 110°F to 115°F by the end of the work week. Slight relief comes by the end of the weekend Sunday.