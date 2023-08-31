OVERNIGHT: Clear and comfortable conditions continue tonight with temps in the 80s till 8pm and 70s afterwards. It will cool to the 60s by sunrise Friday morning.

FRIDAY: The last day with lower humidity in the 7-day period is Friday. Temperatures will warm closer to 90°F by the afternoon with dry and sunny conditions.

WHAT’S NEXT: Humidity, temps & rain chances increase for Labor Day Weekend. Some hit or miss showers and storms are likely later in the day Monday for Labor Day. Temperatures remain in the 90s to start September.