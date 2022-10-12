TONIGHT: Clouds clear out late tonight. Little Rock hit 91°F Wednesday afternoon before a storm rolled through, dropping .01″ of rain. The record high for October 12 is 93°F. Temperatures will cool down more tonight with lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy tomorrow with drier conditions. Wildfire danger is high across much of the state with a Red Flag Warning from noon till 8pm over northern Arkansas and far southwest Arkansas under extreme wildfire risk. Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided.

WHAT’S NEXT: Warmer temps return Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain returns Saturday night into early Sunday with much cooler weather next week.

