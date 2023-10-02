OVERNIGHT: Little Rock hit 93°F Monday afternoon, just two degrees shy of the record high from 2019. Mostly clear, calm and mild conditions prevail tonight with low temps in the mid 60s by sunrise.

TUESDAY: It is going to be hot Tuesday with high temperatures 10-15° above average. The afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s with a few more clouds moving in later in the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: Showers and few storms move in Wednesday, with temperatures cooling to the 80s. A cold front moves through Thursday, keeping in rain chances then and dropping temperatures significantly for the end of the work week into the weekend.