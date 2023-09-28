OVERNIGHT: Clear, calm and warm conditions linger tonight. It will be in the 80s through 9pm and 70s afterward.

FRIDAY: Hot weather lasts through Friday, with high temps in the mid 90s and tons of sun. A light southeasterly breeze at 5mph won’t bring much of a change through the day. The average high temperature in Little Rock this time of year is 81°F. Little Rock is also over 2″ below average in rainfall.

WHAT’S NEXT: Hot and sunny weather sticks around all weekend with high temps in the mid 90s. Cooler temps are not anticipated until mid-week of next week.