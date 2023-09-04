OVERNIGHT: Showers & storms last through this evening, with a few lingering storms after sunset. A few isolated storms could be strong enough to produce some wind damage and small hail. Activity will taper off late tonight with temperatures staying warm, where rain did not fall. Low temps will be mild in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: It will be hot and humid Tuesday with high temps in the mid to upper 90s, with it feeling like the triple digits. A few showers and storms will develop throughout Tuesday, but coverage will be a bit less than Monday. Southerly wind around 10mph will help reinforce the hot and sticky conditions.

WHAT’S NEXT: High temps and humidity last through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and feeling more like the 100s. More seasonable weather returns Friday, with cooler & drier weather by the end of the weekend.